Four Arrested In Connection With West Ouachita High School Burglaries

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – The investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators into recent burglaries of the West Ouachita High School football stadium concession stands has led to the arrest of four juveniles.

The investigation determined the suspects forced entry into the concession areas and took food items. All four have been placed in Green Oaks on the charges of simple burglary.

The Investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

