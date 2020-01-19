Fort Smith woman sentenced for killing ex-substitute teacher

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) – (1/19/20) A 22-year-old Fort Smith woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the beating death of a former long-time substitute teacher.

Taylor Cynthia Elkins was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

She had faced a possible life term if convicted of the July 2019 death of 72-year-old William Dubois in his Fort Smith home.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories