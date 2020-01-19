Fort Smith woman sentenced for killing ex-substitute teacher

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) – (1/19/20) A 22-year-old Fort Smith woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the beating death of a former long-time substitute teacher.

Taylor Cynthia Elkins was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

She had faced a possible life term if convicted of the July 2019 death of 72-year-old William Dubois in his Fort Smith home.

