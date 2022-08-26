MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former student pastor with Bellevue Baptist Church in the Memphis area was arrested in Arkansas after accusations of sexual indecency with a child.

According to the Bentonville Police Department, 32-year-old Keenan Hord was arrested Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Bentonville Police say the department received a notification from the Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline on Friday, August 19.

Bentonville Police executed a search warrant on a home in Bentonville later that same day. A warrant charging Hord with sexual indecency with a child was issued Tuesday.

Hord has not been given a bond.

Hord worked at Bellevue Baptist Church from 2011-2016, the church said. He worked as an intern in Student Ministry from 2011-2014 before becoming Student Pastor at Bellevue Arlington.

Bellevue Baptist says it will be lauching an internal review and will share the findings once the review is completed.

Bellevue Baptist released a statement on Hord’s arrest: