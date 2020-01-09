Former Louisiana police chief takes plea deal

LOUISIANA (WVLA) – (1/8/20) The former police chief of a Louisiana town has accepted a plea deal on a charge of unauthorized use of funds.
News outlets report former Ball police chief Nate Ussery had faced several charges when he was arrested in December 2018.
All but one of the charges was dropped.
A felony malfeasance in office charge was reduced to unauthorized use of less than $1,000.
Ussery pleaded guilty to that charge Monday in Rapides Parish. He’s ordered to pay $500 plus court costs.
He was also sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.
A six month parish prison sentence was deferred.
