COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– A former Auburn University football player was arrested early Friday morning in Enterprise after police say he attempted to shoot a store clerk.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, officers with the Enterprise Police Department rushed to the Shell Station on Rucker Boulevard on reports of a burglary and shots fired.

According to Enterprise Police, the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Gray, had gotten into an altercation with the store clerk, after which Gray got a gun from his car, went back into the station, and shot at the clerk.

Police say the gunfire missed the clerk and Gray fled the scene in his car before officers arrived. It is currently unknown what the altercation was about.

Police were able to gather a description of Gray’s car, and after officers recognized the vehicle and attempted to pull him over somewhere in Enterprise, Gray refused to stop and a chase ensued but shortly ended after Gray lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an empty residential lot, according to Enterprise Police Chief Micheal Moore.

Gray was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of attempting to elude, one count of possession of marijuana in the first degree, one count of burglary, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of failure to appear, and one count of alias writ of arrest. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail at 2:46 a.m. on a combined bond of $132,500

