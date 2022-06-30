Traffic footage courtesy of the Louisiana DOTD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A woman is hospitalized after New Orleans Police say she was driving on Interstate 10 West Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened on I-10 West at Exit 232 (Carrollton/US 61/Airline/Tulane).

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was unclear.

According to a post on New Orleans Traffic Twitter page, three lanes of traffic past Claiborne Ave were blocked due to police activity.