LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Broward County said they were looking for two women who were suspected of stealing from a man while he slept.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday news release deputies were called to a home at South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea about a reported theft around 5 p.m. Monday.

Investigators learned that at around 3 a.m. Sunday, a man had met two women outside the Rooftop Bar in Fort Lauderdale where they exchanged numbers.

Around an hour later, the victim met the two women at his place for a few drinks, but once they got inside, the man fell asleep, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the deputies, the man woke up to find that his two-tone Submariner Blueface Rolex watch, valued at $25,000, and his credit card were missing.

As of this report, the sheriff’s office was still looking for the two women, who are described as being in their mid-20s and having black hair. One of the women was said to have a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh.

Deputies released surveillance of the two women taken at the Rooftop Bar in an attempt to identify them.

If you know who they are, call BSO Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Detective Glen Genovese at 954-640-4245 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be made online at browardcrimestoppers.org.