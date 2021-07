GREENWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Florida man accused of propositioning some teenagers for sexual favors has been charged in Caddo Parish.

According to the report, Matthew Wayne Lathrom, 45 has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. On Tuesday evening at 5:13 P.M., Lathrom was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The Investigation is still ongoing and no bond has been set.