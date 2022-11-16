CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – Five suspects were arrested after a shooting in Claiborne County.
Deputies said they received a call about the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 from the Claiborne County Hospital. They discovered the shooting victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim had been shot in the right shoulder and arm.
During their investigation, deputies gathered information which led to the arrests of the following suspects:
- Quendarius Foster, 20
- Jakobi Wallace, 20
- Ke’Darius Jackson, 22
- Robdarrious Reed
- Nate’Derriyos Thompson
Deputies said Thompson is being charged as an adult.
All five suspects have been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Their bonds were set at $200,000, and their cases were bound over to the Claiborne County Grand Jury.