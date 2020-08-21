First-degree murder suspect arrested following a multi-parish chase

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A man accused of first-degree murder in Franklin Parish was arrested on Friday, August 21, following a multi-parish police chase.

According to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb, the Winnsboro Police Department received calls of a shooting in the Polk Street area just after 8 PM on Thursday, August 20. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the Franklin Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

After an investigation into the shooting, officers received information that led to an arrest warrant being issued for 40-year-old Roderick Branch. Officers determined the details of the vehicle that Branch was driving and asked for assistance from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to find the vehicle and Branch.

On Friday, August 21, 2020, at approximately 4:18 AM, deputies with the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office located Branch’s vehicle and were in pursuit. Branch led law enforcement through Tensas Parish, Catahoula Parish, and back into Franklin Parish. Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the high-speed pursuit, at times reaching speeds of 127 miles per hour.

Franklin deputies deployed Stop Sticks at approximately 4:31 AM on US425 near Huggins Lane, Gilbert, LA. The car continued to flee into the City Limits of Winnsboro where the vehicle crashed. At that time, Branch was arrested. Deputies also found a handgun sitting on the front seat of the vehicle.

Branch is currently being held in the Franklin Parish Detention Center on charges of First-Degree Murder, with no bond.

Sheriff Cobb stated, “This pursuit involved risks to the public and all law enforcement involved. The magnitude of the risks taken by Branch are expansive. We are thankful that the individual was secured prior to entering neighborhoods where our citizens live. I wish to express our thanks to the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Rickey Jones for continuing the pursuit that ultimately lead to the arrest of an extremely dangerous individual, placing themselves at risk. Also, thanks to our deputies who participated in the pursuit and ultimately apprehended Branch. I’d like to express my condolences to the victim’s family.”

Chief Pierce of the Winnsboro Police Department asks, “Anyone having any additional information regarding this incident, please contact the Winnsboro Police Department at (318)435-4307. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s friends and family. This was a tragic event that was uncalled for.”