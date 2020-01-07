Fight between inmates at Union Parish Detention Center leaves one with multiple stab wounds

UNION PARISH, La. — A man already facing time for multiple crimes is now facing even more charges after a fight at the Union Parish Detention Center.

According to officials, the fight happened around 5 AM on December 30, 2019, at the detention center in Farmerville.

52-year-old Jermaine Zeno, of New Orleans, is accused of using a bladed instrument in a fight with another inmate, 33-year-old Ellis Davis. Davis received “a lot of stitches and staples” for his stab wounds at a local hospital.

Investigators spoke with Zeno who claimed that Davis had been staring at him for several weeks and made insulting remarks, insinuating that they needed to fight.

Zeno has been charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and his bail was set at $100,000. Zeno is already serving time for Home Invasion, Simple Kidnapping, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute.

Davis told investigators that he did not personally know Zeno and had not had any issues with him.

However, Zeno told investigators, in the presence of an attorney, that Davis had been staring at him for several weeks and making insulting remarks toward him, insinuating that they needed to fight. Zeno said he and Davis had been incarcerated together at St. Tammy Parish Prison in 2017.

Gates said the weapon used in the 5 a.m. incident was found some three hours later in laundry from M Dormitory where the fight occurred.

