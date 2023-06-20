FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 15, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle crash near Downsville. As the call was being dispatched, deputies discovered the crash as well. Deputies made contact with the driver, 33-year-old James Derek Rolen of Farmerville. Rolen claimed his vehicle broke and caused him to crash.

After deputies spoke to Rolen, they believed he appeared too impaired to be operating a motor vehicle. Deputies performed standardized field sobriety testing, and Rolen performed poorly.

When questioned about how many alcoholic beverages he had, Rolen stated that he had not consumed that many. Records showed that Rolen has four previous DWI convictions, and his driver’s license is currently suspended.

Rolen was taken into custody and jailed at the Union Parish Detention Center. He was charged with DWI Fifth Offense, Driving Under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, and Careless Operation. His bond was set by a Third District judge at $51,500.