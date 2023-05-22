FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the night of May 19, 2023, the Ferriday Police Department responded to a residence on 5th Street in Ferriday in reference to a subject who had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject received medical attention and was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Lamontral Sandidge of Ferriday.

Several individuals who were in the residence were contacted and taken to the police station for questioning. After all of the subjects were interviewed, 27-year-old Terryl Brown of Ferriday was taken into custody and charged with Second-Degree Murder.

This case has several elements to it. We’re saddened for both families involved. This is an isolated incident for this home and these individuals. There is strong reasoning to believe Brown was protecting himself and others within the residence. Sam King, Ferriday Police Department Chief of Police.

The Ferriday Police Department plans to continue the investigate into this incident and turn over their findings.