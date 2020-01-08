FBI: Louisiana police arrest man who robbed bank, biked away

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — (1/8/20) A Louisiana man accused of trying to rob two banks in one day and fleeing the scenes on a bicycle has been arrested, according to a release from the FBI New Orleans Field Office.
Bernell Breaux, 57, was booked into the St. Bernard Parish jail Monday on two counts of bank robbery, the release obtained by news outlets said.
Breaux was accused of entering the Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company on Thursday and brandishing a gun, news outlets reported. He handed a teller a note demanding cash before bicycling away empty handed, according to an FBI statement. He entered a Capital One Bank about 30 minutes later, brandished the gun again and presented a note demanding money, according to the statement. He then fled on the bicycle with just over $300 in cash.
The FBI release said authorities were informed of Breaux through the assistance of Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans and local news outlets.
