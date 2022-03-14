BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old who is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a gun hidden in a couch has been arrested. Local media reported Monday that the shooting happened Sunday evening. Authorities arrested 27-year-old Deetroy Watkins on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and negligent injury.

It was not immediately known if Watkins had a lawyer. Watkins told authorities that he was in another room when he heard a loud noise in the living room where his son had found a gun that was hidden in the couch cushions and shot himself in the head.