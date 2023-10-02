FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 25, 2023, officers with the Farmerville Police Department responded to a residence on E. Water Street in reference to a disturbance in progress. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the complainant, who informed officers that a four-year-old juvenile had been battered on the buttocks, resulting in severe purple bruising.

The suspect, Amanda Richardson, was informed of her Miranda rights and questioned by officers about the incident. Richardson confessed to spanking the child on the night of September 1, 2023, using only her hand.

Due to the extent of the bruising, Richardson was taken into custody and transported to Union Parish Detention Center, where she was booked on one count of Cruelty to a Juvenile.