FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Farmerville Police Department Facebook Page, on Saturday, March 4, 2022, around 2:30 AM, officers responded to a glass breakage alarm at the Red Roof Tobacco on Main Street.

Officers reported that upon arrival, they found the front door shattered. Video surveillance captured what appeared to be three males shattering the glass and two males entering the store with large rolling trash containers.

Police said the suspect(s) filled up the containers up with cartons of cigarettes before leaving. The suspect’s vehicle was a white four-door Honda, which left traveling South on Main Street toward Ruston. If you have any information on this, contact the Farmerville Police Department Investigations at (318)-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679.