FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Tavarian R Wines. The suspect currently has warrants for his arrest for Domestic Abuse Battery. If anyone has any information, you are urged to contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2227 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 368-9679.

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department