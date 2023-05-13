A graduate of the University of Dayton died Sunday — the same day he graduated — after a car fell on top of him. (Getty Images)

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 12, 2023, at 5:22 PM, Farmerville Police Department officers responded to an attempted theft of a firearm at K&M. Before authorities arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry.

According to the store owners, the suspect was seen on footage allegedly reaching behind the gun counter numerous times and appearing nervous. Eventually, the suspect gained entry to the compartment and took out a $370 Ruger pistol.

Once the suspect removed the tag, he attempted to flee the store but was met by the owner. The owner was able to secure the firearm from the suspect before the suspect fled the place of business.

Further investigation uncovered the identity of the suspect to be 38-year-old Thomas Cook of Farmerville. Cook had a previous run-in with officers in which he was arrested on January 8, 2023.

At 7:26 PM, officers were set up on Highway 2 West, patrolling the area for the vehicle Thomas was last seen in. Officers witnessed the white Toyota Camry traveling east bearing the same license plate the owner of K&M provided them with.

Officers did a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with Thomas Cook. Cook was apprehended without further incident and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center. Cook was arrested on charges of Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and No Drivers License.