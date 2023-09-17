Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Farmerville Police Department, several calls were made this morning pertaining to multiple vehicle burglaries that took place from 3 AM to 3:45 AM. Pictured below are two male suspects who are believed to be juveniles and live in the city limits of Farmerville. If you have any information in regards to these vehicle burglaries, please notify Officer C. Smith with the Farmerville Police Department.

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

It is believed that the suspects were garnishing firearms that were taken and used during the burglaries throughout the night. The Farmerville Police Department would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and remove all valuable belongings, including firearms, jewelry, cash, and electronics.