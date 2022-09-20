FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured below. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident in the Walmart parking lot on September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:50 PM. The current location of the driver is unknown at this time.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Union Parish

If you have any information about this vehicle, or the driver, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318)-368-2226. You can also contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-368-3124, or Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679. Callers are anonymous and a cash reward will be paid for any information leading to an arrest or citation.