FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured below. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident in the Walmart parking lot on September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:50 PM. The current location of the driver is unknown at this time.
If you have any information about this vehicle, or the driver, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318)-368-2226. You can also contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-368-3124, or Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679. Callers are anonymous and a cash reward will be paid for any information leading to an arrest or citation.