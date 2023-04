FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured below in reference to an investigation that involves S-Mart on North Main Street. It is believed that the subject is from Morehouse parish and works at Foster Farms.

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

If you have any information in regards to this subject’s identity, please call the Farmerville Police Department at 368-2226. A cash reward will be offered for information identifying this individual.