FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently asking for information about an attempted burglary that occurred at the Farmerville City Drug, located on Boots Drive in Farmerville. This attempted burglary took place on New Year’s weekend.

The unidentified suspect cut the power to the building and then tried to break the front glass using benches that were outside. A cash reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the individual(s) involved.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318) 368-9679.