Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Aaron Collins, 56, of Farmerville, is currently being sought by the Farmerville Police Department. Collins is wanted by authorities for outstanding warrants for charges of Simple Burglary (Business) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Photo courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

If you have any information regarding the location of Collins, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226.