Farmerville man accused of setting fire to his neighbor’s apartment

Authorities with the State Fire Marshall’s Office have arrested a Farmerville man, identified as 21-year-old Willie J. Wilson, for allegedly setting fire to his neighbor’s apartment door.

According to an arrest report, the Farmerville Fire Department responded to a complex fire in the 400 block of East Side Street around 6:15 AM on February 2, 2021.

Officials say the fire was limited to the exterior of the unit’s only exit door and the unit was vacant at the time, however the other units had occupants in them at the time of the fire, some of which had small children.

The State Fire Marshall was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire which led to the arrest of Wilson as a suspect in the case.

Wilson was located in his apartment unit and taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.