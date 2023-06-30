FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is requesting information on a Battery that took place during the early morning hours of Friday, June 30, 2023.

Around 2 AM, bricks were thrown at the window of a residence in the 200 block of Lafayette Street in Farmerville. The bricks caused the window to shatter, and a 3-month-old infant was injured during the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers of Union Parish. You can also contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124. Information given will remain confidential, and a cash reward will be paid for information leading to those responsible.