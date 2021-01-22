Ex-teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A former teacher in southwest Louisiana has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The American Press reports 28-year-old Brittany Greene, of Grant, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Greene was a teacher at Pitkin High School at the time the alleged incidents occurred.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Kay says she resigned when the school board opened its investigation.

Further details about the case, including the age and gender of the student involved in the allegations, have not been released.