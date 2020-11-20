Ex-guard who accused inmate of rape faces malfeasance charge

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — A former prison guard who said she was raped by an inmate at a Louisiana prison now faces a malfeasance charge involving an alleged relationship with a different inmate.

The Advocate reports that the Iberville Parish grand jury’s decision not to indict the accused prisoner at the Elayne Hunt Correctional Center confounds a local police chief who says there is video evidence.

But a prosecutor said the woman’s decision not to testify before the grand jury dealt a “devastating blow” to the rape case.

He added that evidence supporting the malfeasance case will come out at trial. An attorney for the fired guard says she is not guilty.