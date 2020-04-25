Coronavirus Information

Ex-deputy guilty plea: hiding information about steroid ring

Crime
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to hiding information about a dealer from whom a friend was buying steroids.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport said Friday that 36-year-old Jonathan Colgin pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of withholding information about a felony.

His sworn statement says he was assigned as a Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy to investigate a steroid dealer, learned that a friend of his was buying from the man, and never told his superiors about either.

Three others have pleaded guilty — the dealer, a former Shreveport police officer and Colgin’s friend, who was a school board member. 

