Eudora Homicide Investigation Underway

EUDORA, La. — Authorities are investigating a homicide which occurred around 2:00 PM yesterday in Eudora.

According to investigators, they found the victim, Cordera Jackson, age 33, who was shot and later died of their injuries.

Officials say the incident began as a domestic disturbance that occurred in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Street in Eudora.

Eudora police officers say they responded o the residence where they found Jackson outside the house suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds at 4:10 PM.

According to a press release, authorities are still searching for the shooting suspect along with Arkansas State Police Special Agents who were assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Officials say the Arkansas State Police Special Agents believe they spotted the suspect who fled into a wooded area near the crime scene.

Investigators say the suspect is still believed to be armed and dangerous.

Jackson’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

State police special agents say the investigation is ongoing and they plan to submit an investigative file to the 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney to obtain a warrant for arrest.