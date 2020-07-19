Eros man arrested, accused of drunk driving and attacking an officer with a flammable substance

WEST MONROE, La. — According to the Louisiana State Police, they’ve arrested an Eros man for drunk driving and aggravated flight.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop after the driver, Robert Campbell, was observed not wearing a seat belt.

According to authorities, they activated emergency lights and sirens and the driver fled while, in the arresting Police officers words “flipping the bird” out of the drivers window.

The vehicle then turned right onto Marion Sims Rd. where it stopped at a residence in the 300 block of Marion Sims Rd.

Once stopped, authorities say Campbell refused to comply with orders and then returned to his vehicle and retrieved a lighter and a can of some type of flammable substance.

Campbell allegedly then ignited the substance and direted it’s flame flow at two troopers and one Ouachita Sheriff’s Deputy.

After Campbell dropped the substance, Police were able to handcuff him.

Allegedly, open alcoholic beverages were located inside the vehicle and were cold to the touch. Officers say Campbell displayed signs of alcohol impairment.

Once at OCC, authorities say Campbell participated in SFST which he performed poorly at and refused to submit to the intoxilyzer 9000, but did voluntarily provide a blood sample at LSU Monroe.

Robert Campbell was arrested and booked into OCC for the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated 2nd offense

No seat belt

Open container

Passing in a no passing zone

Aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Aggravated assault on a peace officer

Robert Campbell’s bond was set at $16,300.

