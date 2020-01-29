Eros man arrested, accused of cruelty to a juvenile

EROS, La. — A Eros man is behind bars after police say he grabbed a juvenile by the throat and threw her.

According to arrest reports, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Tuesday, January 28, about a man assaulting a juvenile back on Wednesday, January 22.

A witness, the victim’s mother, told deputies that on Jan. 22, 38-year-old James Davis had gotten angry at the 9-year-old girl after the child threw a hairbrush at him. The witness stated that Davis took the child into a bedroom and the witness heard a “physical disturbance” take place through the wall. When Davis came back into the living room, he told the witness to “go check on your child.”

The report states that the witness saw redness around the child’s neck and that she told her mother that Davis grabbed her by the throat, picked her up off of the floor, and threw her on to the bed while still holding her throat. The witness stated that Davis said he grabbed the child by the throat and threw her on the bed after attempted to spank her unsuccessfully.

When questioned by deputies, Davis first stated that he only grabbed the girl by the back of her shirt collar when he was trying to spank her and that his hands never touched her throat. Davis later changed his story, saying that he did grab the girl’s neck as she was falling to the floor. Deputies state that Davis continued to give conflicting stories after that.

Davis was arrested and then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he is charged with one count of Cruelty to Juveniles. His bond has been set at $3,000.

