EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, an El Dorado woman appeared in the first hearing at the 35th Judicial District Court for multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, in connection to a fatal shooting on Wednesday night inside a local convenience store.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, Brianna Blackmon, a 26-year-old female, is one of the two suspects that have been taken into custody for the shooting death of a 51-year-old male from El Dorado, Tarkio Willingham.

A bond of $500,000 was set for Blackmon at the first appearance court hearing on Friday.

The 17-year-old juvenile is suspected to be the shooter.

The juvenile is being held at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center where he is being held pending first appearance at the Union County District Court on March 7, 2022, at 1:30 P.M.

Blackmon and the boy each are facing charges of first degree murder, felony with firearm, engaging in violent criminal group activity, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

On March 2, 2022 at approximately 8:38 P.M. Officers with the El Dorado Police Department responded to a call at the Rainbow Food Mart located at 2110 Junction City Road in reference to shots being fired inside the convenience store.

Upon arrival, EPD found Willingham lying on the floor inside the store with his body near the restroom suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Willingham was transported by ambulance to Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.