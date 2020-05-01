El Dorado Police searching for Most Wanted

Investigators of the El Dorado Police Department are searching for Chino Queshawn Lovett regarding an active warrant for his arrest.

Chino is wanted for battery 1st degree, aggravated assault-3 counts, terroristic act, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree, possession of a firearm by certain persons-2 counts, and an enhanced penalty-felony with a firearm-2 counts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lovett is urged to contact Sgt. Trey Phillips or Detective Gerid Ardwin at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO.

If your information leads to the arrest of Lovett, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.

All calls will be kept confidential!

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.