El Dorado Police investigating Thursday night shooting that injured one

EL DORADO, Ar. — A Thursday night shooting in El Dorado has resulted in one person being injured and one person being taken into custody.

According to El Dorado Police, they were called to a shooting at the East Manor Apartments on Thursday night around 8:30 PM.

Details are limited but they say that a 20-year-old female was found with a gun shot wound. They say that the victim is stable.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody last night and is currently awaiting his first court appearance.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

