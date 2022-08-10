EL DORADO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene.

Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. He is also accused of gunning down another person after an alleged altercation. After a court appearance on Monday, August 8, Keese’s bond was set at $350,000.