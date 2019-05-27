EBSO: 11-year-old arrested for negligent homicide of his younger brother

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WVLA) - (5/27/19) An 11-year-old juvenile has been arrested and booked into Juvenile Detention for the shooting death of his 9-year-old brother, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The victim was shot inside the home.

The 11-year-old is being charged with negligent homicide.

East Baton Rouge Police confirmed that two children were in a home where they came in contact with a loaded gun.

One child shot and killed in the other.

Both children were under the age of 13 and siblings.

NBC Local 33 was first on scene tonight after a juvenile was confirmed dead in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive in Baton Rouge.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office was investigating as of approximately 7:30 p.m., according to EBR Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark.

The investigation is on-going.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.