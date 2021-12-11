Early morning dumpster diving expedition lands West Monroe woman in jail on multiple drug charges

CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday December 10 shortly after 3:30 A.M., deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Leah Fancher on multiple drug charges, as well as one count of scavenging.

The arrest came after officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle by the dumpsters located at U.S. Hwy 80 and Pleasant Grove Road.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a female passenger sitting in a Dodge Ram truck while Fancher was searching inside a dumpster with a flashlight.

Per the arrest report, deputies asked Fancher and her passenger what they were doing, and Fancher stated they were throwing things away.

While investigating Fancher’s vehicle, deputies located a pill bottle containing six suspected Klonopin tablets, a Xanax bar, and multiple needles.

Deputies also located two glass smoking pipes, a bottle of pills not prescribed to Fancher, a digital scale, two more needles, two additional bottles of pills, and a clear plastic baggie containing Promethazine tablets. Fancher was also discovered to have a Failure To Appear Warrant out of West Feliciana Parish.

Leah Fancher was arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on the following charges: