LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit initiated an investigation after receiving complaints about vehicle burglaries in the parish.

The first complaint came in on Monday, April 4 about a vehicle burglary that allegedly took place two days before.

A firearm was allegedly taken during that vehicle burglary in Sulphur.

With the help of video, detectives were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle. In this case, the suspect’s vehicle was a Nissan Pathfinder.

A week after the initial complaint came in, “detectives received a complaint in south Lake Charles in reference to another vehicle burglary, where the suspect’s vehicle was also a Nissan Pathfinder,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continued into the next month when more complaints came in about vehicle burglaries,

This time the burglaries took place in Moss Bluff and the suspect’s vehicle was a Mercury Sable.

CPSO says multiple firearms were taken during those vehicle burglaries.

Eventually detectives were able to connect the Nissan Pathfinder to Dammon D. White, 18, of Lake Charles and Javonte A. Goodwin, 20, of Lake Charles.

“Detectives also learned the Pathfinder along with a Mercury Sable were parked at the residence where White and Goodwin live,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

What followed was a search of various homes that the duo frequented, CPSO says.

Those searches led to the seizure of six firearms, half of which were reportedly stolen.

White and Goodwin are behind bars in Texas.

Dammon D. White is facing these charges:

14 counts of simple burglary

10 counts of theft less than $1,000

7 counts of theft of a firearm

3 counts of criminal damage to property

Javonte A. Goodwin is charged with “simple burglary; theft of a firearm; illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and theft less than $1,000,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bond for White is set at $183,000 and Goodwin’s bond is $49,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible in this case.