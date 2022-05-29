FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 25, Joshua Duggar, 34, was sentenced to over 12 and a half years in federal prison following his December, 2021 conviction on possession of child pornography charges.

Some of his family members have spoken out following the sentencing.

His brother Jason Duggar, 22, wrote a lengthy statement after the court handed down the 151-month sentence.

“In my opinion, Judge Timothy L. Brooks was fair in his ruling giving Josh a sentence that would be considered below the median for the crimes he has committed,” he said. “My heart is grieved over the choices my brother has made.”

Duggar’s sister, Jill Dillard, 31, and her husband Derick posted a response on their own website.

The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days. We are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over. The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity. Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior. It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again. Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend. If for nothing else, the notoriety of this case has hopefully contributed to the deterrence of potential offenders and will help protect children by decreasing the demand for CSAM. We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can. Jill and Derick Dillard

Longtime family friend Bobye Holt testified as a witness during the trial, speaking about Duggar’s confession to molesting underage girls when he was a teenager. In a social media post, she said that “because he has been trusted, privileged, coddled, protected & favoured his whole life, he’s only gotten worse. He’s really just been masquerading as someone else.”

Amy Rachelle King, 35, Duggar’s cousin, has been outspoken on social media leading up to the sentencing.

“Josh’s sickness stems from somewhere, and eventually we will hear about the trauma,” she said in an official statement. “I don’t know when, or how, or who but eventually I think more will come out. But hopefully tonight, I can sleep for the first time ever and rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars makes my heart feel a little lighter.”

Anna Duggar, 33, his wife, has not posted on social media since February 3, when she said, “There is more to the story.”

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna walk hand-in-hand into the Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas for his child pornography trial.

His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, issued a statement on their family website after his December, 2021 conviction. There has been no such post after the sentence was handed down.

Photo of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. | Courtesy Photo

Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release. He is being held in Washington County jail awaiting transfer to a federal correctional facility.