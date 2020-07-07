Dubach man charged after claiming he had Coronavirus, coughing on deputy

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Dubach man was arrested over the weekend for disturbing the peace, but received more charges when he coughed on a Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy after claiming he had Coronavirus.

According to arrest reports, a Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was called to a home in the 800 block of Young Drive in Dubach, Louisiana, in reference to an unwanted guest. The report states that the deputy found 60-year-old Johnny Key sitting in the driver seat of a still running white Ford F-150 with his eyes closed.

The homeowner told the deputy that Key had been beating on his door and asking for help with vehicle problems even after the owner told Key to leave the property.

Key, according to the deputy, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech along with a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. The deputy noted in the arrest report that an open Natural Light Beer was found inside of Key’s vehicle. He also noted that Key’s vehicle inspection sticker had expired in 2014.

Reports say that while on the way to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, Key began acting irate and threatened the deputy. Key allegedly claimed that he had the Coronavirus and that he was going to spit on the deputy. Reports continue, saying that Key pressed his face against the cage in the vehicle and coughed on to the deputy’s face.

Key was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Criminal Trespass

Disturbing the Peace by Appearing Intoxicated

Expired MVI

Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

Battery of a Police Officer

