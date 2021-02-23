Drugs, 10 firearms found inside a West Monroe home

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – An investigation by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has led to drugs and weapons charges for a West Monroe man.

William J. Barr, 35, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance II (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics, and Illegal Modification of a Firearm.

Mugshot Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center / Background Courtesy: Associated Press

Deputies said an anonymous tip led them to the 100 block of Barr Lane where they found five grams of suspected methamphetamine and 10 firearms inside the living room area. They said some of the weapons were modified with barrel lengths being shorter than 18 inches and had a homemade silencer. According to the arrest report, Barr claimed ownership of the suspected drug and firearms after waiving his Miranda rights.

Barr has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.