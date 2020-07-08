Drug investigation at Monroe motel results in 3 arrests

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe Police Department HEAT (High Enforcement Apprehension Team) investigation into drug trafficking complaints has resulted in three men being arrested.

Eddie Brown III

According to arrest reports, MPD HEAT units were called to the Studio 6 Motel in reference to several complaints of a tenant trafficking drugs from his motel room.

While HEAT units were conducting surveillance, a man, later identified as Eddie Brown III, was seen exiting the motel room and getting into a vehicle that had just arrived. After a few minutes, Brown was seen getting out of the vehicle and going back into the motel room.

Edward Pratt

When the vehicle left the parking lot, HEAT attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Edward Pratt, refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit. Once Pratt finally stopped, he was arrested and officers searched his vehicle. During the search, officers found a backpack with two large plastic jars containing marijuana, several THC vape cartridges, and a small plastic bag of synthetic marijuana. A “large sum of U.S. currency” was found in Pratt’s pocket. When questioned about the incident, Pratt told officers that he had no job and was not able to explain where he got the money. He continued saying that he fled because he was scared, but would not speak about the drugs found.

Michael Cooks

Officers still at the motel made contact with a man, Michael Cooks, as he was getting into his vehicle. Cooks told police that he was leaving the room that his brother, Brown, was staying in. At first, Cooks gave officers a false name but quickly change his statement, giving his real name. Cooks was detained and officers searched his vehicle where they found a handgun and a burnt marijuana cigar. When asked about the gun, Cooks state that he got the gun from his brother, Brown.

Other HEAT units went to Brown’s motel room and made contact with him. In an initial sweep of the room, officers found suspected marijuana and digital scales on the dining room table. A more extensive search of the room revealed the following:

Gallon sized clear bag containing marijuana

Large clear bag containing synthetic marijuana

Clear bag with several multi-colored ecstasy tablets

Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun with obliterated serial number

Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, stolen

Large sum of U.S. currency

Officers then learned that Brown was a convicted felon and prohibited from having a firearm. Brown’s infant child was also found in the room in “close proximity” to the drugs, according to police.

All three men were taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on several charges each.

