MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The United States Department of Justice has released information on the sentencing of nine men from Louisiana. According to the DOJ, the arrests are part of an investigative operation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The DOJ says the operation known as “Operation Kutt Off” resulted in the conviction of nine people that either plead guilty or went to trial who were ultimately sentenced to 100 plus years in prison, collectively. According to court records, investigators say these men were involved in trafficking drugs in the Western District of Louisiana.

Investigators say the defendants, listed below, conspired together to distribute and possess, with intent to distribute, methamphetamine in Winn Parish and Jackson Parish, Louisiana. In April of 2019, agents with the FBI started their investigation of the illegal drug trafficking activities in the area. The investigation allowed them to get approval for a wiretap in the phones of Willie Harris and Roy Jones.

Investigators say they discovered DeLewis Johnson would collect large quantities of meth from Mexico and then send those drugs to Jones and Harris. According to investigators, Harris would receive and then send the meth to other people to sell and distribute, including Justin Goss and Curavious Harrell.



According to investigators, law enforcement officers conducted undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Johnson, Harris, Goss, and Harrell. Officers say they sent the purchased narcotics to the crime lab and analyzed and determined to in fact be methamphetamine. Agents say they were also able to intercept phone calls between Johnson, Jones and other coconspirators wherein they communicated about the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine.

Court documents say Rodney Ceasar and his wife, Adriene, stored distribution quantities of the methamphetamine for Harris at their home in Jonesboro. Agents say they were able to intercept phone calls where Harris and both Ceasars discussed distributing or selling the meth. Investigators also added, on December 17, 2019, agents were able to intercept phone calls where Johnson discussed shipping a package containing one pound of methamphetamine via overnight mail. Investigators say Johnson instructed the individual to wire money to him in exchange for the drugs but in another person’s name. Undercover agents say they sent the money via Western Union as instructed. After receiving payment, Johnson sent a text message containing the shipping information.

According to investigators, on December 19, 2019, agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service located the package at a facility in Shreveport and executed a search warrant on the package. Inside was approximately one pound of methamphetamine.

Eight of the defendants, listed below, have been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. The ninth defendant is still awaiting sentencing.

Those defendants and their sentences are as follows:

DeLewis Johnson, IV, 46, of West Covina, California, was convicted at trial of

conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and

distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 405 months (33 years, 9 months)

in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Roy Lee Jones, Jr., 46, of Grambling, Louisiana, was convicted at trial of

conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and

was sentenced to 210 months (16 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of

supervised release. Willie Todd Harris, Jr., 47, of Ruston, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to

distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced

to 228 months (19 years) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Justin Randall Goss, 31, of Quitman, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to distribution of

methamphetamine and was sentenced to 216 months (18 years) in prison, followed by 5

years of supervised release. Curavious Omarion Deshun Harrell, 30, of Jonesboro, Louisiana, pleaded guilty

to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

and was sentenced to 104 months (8 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of

supervised release. Rodney Ceasar, 53, of Jonesboro, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug

premises and was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of

supervised release. Adriene Denise Ceasar, 57, of Jonesboro, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to maintaining

a drug premises and was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by 1 year of

supervised release. Meshach Demontez Conley, 31, of Jonesboro, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to

distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed

by 5 years of supervised release. Chadreck Carter, 34, of Jonesboro, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to distribution of

methamphetamine and is scheduled to be sentenced by United States District Judge Dee

D. Drell on April 16, 2021.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Louisiana State Police, LPNet, ATF, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cytheria D. Jernigan and Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.