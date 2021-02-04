Downsville man arrested after allegedly attempting to hunt in Restoration Park

WEST MONROE, La. — Authorities say they have arrested Heath Page of Downsville, La. for illegal possession of a firearm after he was allegedly caught trying to hunt deer in Restoration Park in West Monroe.

According to an arrest report,. authorities received a complaint about a person who appeared to be dressed in camo with a bow, climber, night-vision goggles, and a flashlight mounted to a .22 caliber rifle.

Heath allegedly told authorities he planned to stay in Restoration Park until he killed a deer.

During an interview with Heath, authorities say Heath claimed he knew he was a convicted felon and wasn’t allowed to own a firearm but stated he had intentions to sell the deer if he killed it.

Heath Page was arrested and booked into OCC for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.