Downsville man arrested, accused of cutting off his ankle monitor

DOWNSVILLE, La. – Authorities with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a Downsville man, Daniel Spillers, after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.

Authorities claim Spillers answered the door when deputies knocked on the back door of his home and then slammed the door when he saw who was there.

Deputies then chased Spillers through the home where he allegedly barricaded himself in the back bedroom.

Officials say they forced entry and had to use a taser to bring him into custody.

Spillers was initially arrested back in 2019 for attempted 2nd degree murder where a judge issued his ankle monitor.

