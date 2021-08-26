Domestic Dispute leads to False Imprisonment charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating a domestic incident that lead to the victim being held in her home against her will.

Andre McWilliams

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Correctional Center

According to police, they were called just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, to Orchid Drive in Monroe for a reference to a domestic incident.

Police tell us a neighbor or someone nearby heard the disturbance and called the police department.

Police say they recognized the name of the victim and knew there had been incidents in the past that involved the victim’s boyfriend, Andre McWilliams.

According to police, they contacted the victim and they were told she was injured and McWilliams would not let her leave the house.

While on the scene, according to police, McWilliams refused to come to the door. The victim and children were still in the house, it was at this point the police called in their SWAT Team. Police say once the SWAT Team arrived McWilliams surrendered.



Police tell us the children were not harmed and the victim was taken to a regional hospital with serious facial injuries.

According to police, McWilliams was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of False Imprisonment and Second-Degree Battery.

Police say McWilliams has prior arrests including Battery, Kidnapping, Narcotics Distribution, and multiple traffic offenses.