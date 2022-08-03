TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Troup County detention officer is under arrest and facing allegations that he was selling drugs to inmates.

According to a news release from Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Michael Crowder, 23, has been arrested and charged with four counts of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, four counts of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates, and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Crowder has been employed as a detention officer at the center since January 2022, according to Smith.

The investigation into Crowder began a month ago following allegations that he was bringing narcotic drugs into the jail and was selling the drugs to inmates. Investigators said Crowder brought drugs into the detention center on several occasions and was being paid through a third party.

“Every person who joins our staff, is held to a higher standard and I personally tell each of them the consequences they will face should they make the choice to bring contraband in the jail or participate in criminal behavior,” said Sheriff James Woodruff, addressing the charges against Crowder.

According to Smith, inmates involved in buying drugs from Crowder are also facing charges in the investigation.