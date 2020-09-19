Detectives investigating a shooting on Morris Avenue in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. — Authorities with the West Monroe Police Department say they are currently investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Morris Avenue in West Monroe.

One victim is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Detectives say they are currently working the crime scene right now.

According to information given, there was at least one vehicle and one shooter involved in the incident.

The vehicle involved could range from the color brown to gold.

The investigation is on-going and we will update this article as we receive more information.