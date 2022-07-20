BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation into the suspected criminal activities of a local drug trafficking organization reached its culmination Wednesday, July 20, according to authorities in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says its Narcotics Divison collaborated with the local Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to look into the organization mentioned above, which is led by 51-year-old John Sheppard (who is also known as Boo Boo Sheppard) and his partner, 36-year-old Brian Andrews.

Authorities were able to identify multiple locations that Sheppard and Andrews used to house, process, and distribute heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and prescription opioids.

After obtaining search warrants, multiple local law enforcement agencies united to search these locations, and the following items were discovered:

• Quarter pound of Fentanyl (street value $10,000)

• 1 pound of Powder Cocaine (street value $16,000)

• 1.7 ounces of Crack Cocaine (street value $1,700)

• 71 dosage units of Oxycodone (street value $2,130)

• 10 dosage units of Hydrocodone• 3.9 grams of marijuana

• $5,488 (pending seizure)

• 2020 Honda Civic (pending seizure)

• Glock .40 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)

• Glock 9mm semi-auto handgun

• T/W 10mm semi-auto rifle

• .22 caliber derringer handgun

• Numerous scales and cutting agents

• PWITD Sch. II (Heroin)

• PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

• PWITD Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)

• PWITD Sch. II (Oxycodone)

• Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

• PWITD Sch. II (Heroin)

• PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

• PWITD Sch. II (Oxycodone)

• Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

• Poss. of a Firearm with CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substance)

• Poss. of Drug ParaphernaliaAssisting Divisions

The agencies involved in the search included SCAT, K-9, Intel, ATF Task Force from EBRSO and the Baton Rouge Police Department, the DEA, Louisiana State Police Air Support, National Guard Air Support, and the Zachary Police Department.

Authorities add that both Andrews and Sheppard were arrested.